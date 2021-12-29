Vlassis-Zahn named program manager for Red Cross of Idaho

The Red Cross of Idaho, Montana and East Oregon has named a new program manager who will help oversee the delivery of mental health assistance, health services, spiritual care and recovery support to families following a disaster. Based in Boise, Andrea Vlassis-Zahn is the region’s new direct services manager and joins the American Red Cross with more than 15 years of experience in project and event planning, volunteer and business management, community development and marketing and data analysis. Vlassis-Zahn will also oversee Red Cross volunteer duty officers and recovery teams. She previously worked at the Idaho Department of Commerce, where she held positions on the business attraction, international trade and broadband office teams, managing state and international economic development programs, grants and projects. Prior to her work with the state, Vlassis-Zahn worked for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, organizing and leading community outreach and business engagement, along with managing the volunteer ambassador program. She spent time as a volunteer with the Red Cross during the 2000s and more recently as an Idaho disaster responder. Vlassis-Zahn graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018 from Boise State University and holds an Associate of Arts in general business from the College of Western Idaho.