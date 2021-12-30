Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Nield promoted at Kimberly D.L. Evans Bank

Nield promoted at Kimberly D.L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff December 30, 2021 0

Myron Nield. Submitted photo

Myron Nield has been promoted to vice president branch manager at the D.L. Evans Bank Kimberly branch. Nield has over 20 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank for the last three years. He will continue to do commercial and agricultural loans. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business finance from Idaho State University in 1988. Nield has been a member of the Kimberly School Board for 14 years and is currently serving as the chairman. He has also been involved with the Kiwanis Club and the Boy Scouts of America. He is excited to build and expand the personal and business banking relationships he has developed in the Magic Valley area.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo