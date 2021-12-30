Nield promoted at Kimberly D.L. Evans Bank

Myron Nield has been promoted to vice president branch manager at the D.L. Evans Bank Kimberly branch. Nield has over 20 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank for the last three years. He will continue to do commercial and agricultural loans. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business finance from Idaho State University in 1988. Nield has been a member of the Kimberly School Board for 14 years and is currently serving as the chairman. He has also been involved with the Kiwanis Club and the Boy Scouts of America. He is excited to build and expand the personal and business banking relationships he has developed in the Magic Valley area.