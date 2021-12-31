A note from the editor Dec. 31

The question “What just happened” hit me so acutely when thinking about 2021 coming to a close. Despite a continuing global pandemic (sorry, can’t help but mention it), a tumultuous political climate and figurative and literal growing pains, Idaho has a lot of positives to look back on, and therefore so do we at Idaho Business Review.

Challenges in construction, health care and retail were overcome. Industries like technology got to be in the spotlight. And, we even get to toot our own horn a bit with our return to hosting our sought-after (in-person) events honoring up-and-coming to legacy business leaders across the state.

Our look back on 2021 starts with reporter Catie Clark’s summary of health care’s achievements and adversities and editor Lauren Bonneau’s highlights from the construction industry. Our former intern (now freelance writer) Taylor Rico-Pekerol shares noteworthy news in the retail sector, and I recap many advancements in various tech fields and some insights from the finance experts. Lauren rounds out our 2021 year in review with a positive note on Idaho Business Review’s virtual and in-person events.

This week’s focus section — technology — not only hosts the 2021 year in review of our tech coverage, but also two pieces recently featured in our annual Book of Lists publication.

If you’re looking for newer news, this edition does not disappoint. Our partners at The Associated Press and Idaho Capital Sun provide short to long pieces informing on housing, environmental and other topics. And, our Biz ‘Bites’ and guest opinion offer even more tidbits or insight on what’s happening throughout Idaho, and what could come.

Speaking of 2022, not to miss next week is our look ahead to the coming year. In line with many of the above topics, our reflection turns into a guide for us and our readers, where experts share what they anticipate to be making headlines throughout the new year.

To close not only this letter but also this final edition of 2021, we want to thank you for your dedicated readership, insights and overall support of local news, our business and each other. The best part of 2021 was getting to share time with all of you, and we can’t wait to do it again in 2022.

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]