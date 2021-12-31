Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Year in Review: Rebounding continues thru banks, credit unions, government  (access required)

Year in Review: Rebounding continues thru banks, credit unions, government  (access required)

By: Alx Stevens December 31, 2021 0

“Rebound” was the word of the year for financial institutions and many of their stakeholders last year, especially coming out of 2020.  Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans made a second appearance in the millions early in the year. Financial experts regularly reviewed the nation’s (and Idaho’s) economic outlook throughout the year, and, despite challenges like inflation, the situation seemed to stay steadily ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo