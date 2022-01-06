Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Visit Garden City’s pollinator habitat (access required)

Visit Garden City’s pollinator habitat (access required)

By: Royce McCandless January 6, 2022 0

Garden City became the first Idaho city to claim the title Bee City USA with the implementation of its very own pollinator garden in 2016. The garden, which was spearheaded by the Chinden Gardeners Club, hosts events throughout the year to bring awareness to the role that pollinators play to local Idahoans. Bee City USA is ...

About Royce McCandless

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo