Home / News / Unemployment at pre-pandemic levels despite high YOY quits. What will 2022 Idaho labor stats show? (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 7, 2022 0

More than 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November nationally, which is an increase from the 4.3 million who did the same thing in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released on Jan. 4. This is highest number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs in the two decades that ...

