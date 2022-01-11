Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / ‘Hacking’ winners building on concepts with award funds  (access required)

‘Hacking’ winners building on concepts with award funds  (access required)

By: Ken Levy January 11, 2022 0

Flashpoint Building Systems co-owners Nick Stoppello and Pat Churchman are hammering away at the concepts that garnered them the $10,000 first-place award in the Hacking for Homebuilding (H4H) competition in October 2021.  The public-track winners in the second annual H4H competition shared their concept of laser-engraved construction drawings, an idea the Garden City startup began with about four years ago, ...

About Ken Levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo