Roundup Jan. 11

AAA Oregon/Idaho renewed 1,475 square feet of retail space in Majestic Marketplace East, 2310 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Allegiant SL LLC leased 2,058 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way, Suite 102 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Aptive Environmental Inc. leased 1,458 square feet of retail space at 1033 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

BCS Commercial leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 5200 Sawyer Ave. in Garden City. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

DJDK Properties purchased 6,240 square feet of retail space at 1309 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Jesse Sutherland represented the seller.

EE Insurance LLC leased 769 square feet of office space at 401 Gooding St. N. in Twin Falls. Nick Brady of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Gem State Financial Group leased 1,840 square feet of office space in Benjamin Plaza, 8620 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Derek Pollard of Strive Commercial represented the tenant.

Infinity Signs Northwest leased 1,923 square feet of industrial space at 874 E. Citation Court in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

KCI USA Inc. renewed 1,669 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, 6135 W. Clinton St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

Keep Fit LLC renewed 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Kinetic Technology Solutions Inc. expanded a lease on 6,677 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive, Suites 210 & 105 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Legendary Pizza LLC leased 1,601 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Lumber Liquidators Inc. renewed 5,981 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Business Park, Mossy Cup Street in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

The McClatchy Company LLC renewed 5,718 square feet of industrial space in Taylor West II, 125 W. Taylor St. in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Odin Works leased 14,660 square feet of industrial space in Taylor West II, 125 W. Taylor St. in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Office of Architecture and Design PLLC leased 537 square feet of office space in Emerald Square, 4355 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Chad Hamilton of Trek Commercial Development represented the tenant.

Pacific Transportation Inc. extended a lease on 553 square feet of office space at 2300 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Premier Pools and Spas LLC leased 3,829 square feet of office space in Fremont Place, 6213 N. Cloverdale Road in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Presidio Capital Real Estate LLC purchased 1744 Main St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Rainbow Color LLC leased 1,112 square feet of retail space at 213 Cheney Drive in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

Rocket Communications Inc. leased 3,035 square feet of office space in Plaza 121, 121 N. Ninth St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Oliver Maron and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord.

The Royal S’ Paw extended a lease on 1,400 square feet of retail space at 2100 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

So Relax Foot Spa extended a lease on 980 square feet of retail space at 653 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Star Retail LLC purchased 1.84 acres at 10643-10717 W. State St. in Star. The three parcels will be developed into three retail buildings. John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Stretch Boise LLC leased 931 square feet of multifamily space at 112 S. Sixth St. in Boise. Bryan Vaughn and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Strike Advisory LLC leased 3,719 square feet of office space in the Alaska Center, 1020 W. Main St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the landlord.

Tosu Ramen & Sushi leased 1,712 square feet of retail space in Ten Mile Retail, S. Vanguard Way in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Holt Haga of Ball Ventures Ahlquist represented the landlord.

W Design LLC extended a lease on 320 square feet of office space at 500 W. Idaho St., Suite 220 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Willowview Consulting leased 1,192 square feet of office space at 208 S. Academy Ave. in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

World Class Innovations LLC extended a lease on 983 square feet of retail space at 7068 W. State St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

