Ryden joins Colliers

Colliers has announced Matt Ryden has joined long-time partner and investment specialist Lew Goldman in the Boise office. Ryden brings two years of experience in outreach and prospecting to Colliers investment services. He is experienced in effectively cold calling and creating new qualified opportunities. In addition to Goldman’s 17+ years of investment experience, Ryden’s prior experience as a senior business development representative brings a highly valuable lead generation skillset, where he exceeded his quota and brought in $3.5m+ in new opportunities through prospecting and targeted cold reach for Collibra. Ryden is a graduate of the University of Idaho (U of I) and during his time as a student, his entrepreneurial team was selected and featured for the university’s Innovation Month. He was also a member of U of I’s chapter of Active Minds, which works on suicide prevention and promoting mental health on campus.