Jones hired, Spencer promoted at Zions Bank

Zions Bank has hired Dalton Jones as a community banking relationship manager at its Fruitland branch. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients. Jones brings more than nine years of banking experience to the role. Active in the community, he has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and his local Chamber of Commerce.

Kenneth Spencer has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Eighth & Main streets branch in downtown Boise, where he is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff. Spencer has more than 21 years of experience in retail banking and management, and he also brings experience as a small business owner to the role. He has been an active community volunteer with the March of Dimes and Relay For Life of Gig Harbor.