Holland & Hart announces team changes

Jenn Jensen assists clients with business disputes at the trial and appellate levels for Holland & Hart. In her appellate practice, she assists clients with state and federal appeals. Jensen recently served as deputy attorney general in the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, where she handled criminal appeals on behalf of the state. In her litigation practice, Jensen has significant experience in complex commercial disputes, class certification and other class- and collective-action issues. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable N. Randy Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and received her Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho College of Law. Her bachelor’s degree is from Boise State University.

Nicole Snyder, who has served as the corporate practice group leader since January 2020, has taken on the new role of director of finance and operations for Holland & Hart. Bringing considerable business acumen from 20 years of experience advising businesses and serving in firm leadership positions, Snyder will guide and direct the financial activities of the firm to enhance profitability while protecting the firm’s assets and ensuring the integrity of financial records and reporting. She will also manage the firm’s real estate portfolio across all markets. Working closely with the firm’s management committee, Snyder will implement adjustments to internal operations to support the firm’s strategic objectives and maximize efficiency. In recent years, she has served in other significant leadership roles, including as a member of the firm’s most recent strategic planning committee, a term on the management committee and as administrative partner managing the firm’s Boise office.

Zack McCraney has joined Holland & Hart to provide clients critical support through each phase of litigation and class action lawsuits. He brings experience working on matters associated with products liability, corporate governance and Shoshone-Paiute Tribal Court procedures. Before joining Holland & Hart, McCraney was a summer associate with the firm. Prior to law school, he served in the United States Army as an explosive ordnance disposal technician, where he worked closely with the FBI and Secret Service, to name a few entities. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Boise State University.