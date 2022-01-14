A note from the editor Jan. 14

Did you see our online coverage this week?

Reporter Catie Clark and freelance writer Ken Levy intimately connected us with people as well as places, and there is a lot of positive news to share.

Through community support, Ketchum is closing in on its fundraising goals that, if reached, will help secure dozens of acres of open space.

An entrepreneur is making waves in the tech sales industry by helping to introduce more women to that career.

The once-empty thrift store in Idaho Falls is going to be repurposed for career and technical education.

Cybersecurity students are continuing to advance their education and potential business ventures.

One of our columnists shares how current unemployment insurance is flawed, but there are ways to fix it.

These are all timely articles you got first, digitally.

Outside of news reporting, you are also receiving first, digitally, an invitation to our upcoming Breakfast Series panel discussion, that will focus on how potential decisions in the 2022 Legislative session could affect business owners.

The session kicked off Monday, with the governor’s State of the State address, proposed budgetary announcements and more. With child care, workforce and housing — to name a few business-related topics — mentioned as priorities this year, there’s a lot to talk about. You are welcome to join us Thursday, Feb. 10 from 8-10 a.m. More details are to come.

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]