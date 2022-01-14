Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Where are all the Idaho bankruptcies? (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 14, 2022 0

Right now, the number of bankruptcy filings is almost one half of what they were in 2019 and almost a quarter of what they were in 2010. This is true both in Idaho and nationally. Bankruptcies suddenly dropped 38% between March and April 2020 nationally. It is an inescapable conclusion that this sudden dip in the ...

