Local transportation agencies urge Idaho drivers to use caution in winter driving conditions 

You might be surprised to hear that Idaho roads are some of the best in the nation. According to recent ConsumerAffairs analysis, Idaho ranked as having the sixth best roads of 2021 out of all 50 states. Factors considered were dollar amount spent per mile of roadway, percentage of “poor” road conditions, annual motor crash fatalities and email surveys conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8, where respondents rated their local roads on a scale from 1 to 10 (with 1 being “terrible” and 10 being “excellent”).

While it may be the case that Idaho’s roads are top-notch, as wintry weather conditions persist this season — and much of the state has already seen some notable snow accumulation — safe driving is even more important than other times of the year.

According to another recent report, Idaho ranked as #21 on the list of states with the most distracted drivers in the nation. This report by WhistleOut.com took into account distracted driving crash fatalities from the most recent available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association and data from Zendrive Distracted Driving nationwide surveys.

Transportation agencies across the state recently made public statements to encourage Idaho drivers to use caution this winter and offered some tips to help ensure safety for all.

Watch out for plows

As winter has kicked off, with snowfall expected for many regions in the state, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) issued a press release on plow safety to remind drivers how to travel with plows on the road.

There were a record six incidents in two weeks reported (between Dec. 9 and Dec. 20) according to the ITD, with drivers hitting plows or forcing them off the road. Whereas last year, there were only eight plow strikes recorded all winter, so far this year, plows have been struck in nearly every region of the state: Three different plows were hit so far, on Interstate 90 near the Rose Lake exit, on U.S. Highway 20 near Ashton and on Interstate 84 near Twin Falls (from cars trying to pass them on the right); Two plows were forced off the road on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow as well as on US-95 near Winchester (to avoid hitting a vehicle that had lost control and was in the opposing lane); the latest plow strike occurred on I-90 near Osburn where the driver collided with the plow attempting to pass it and then fled the scene. The Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.

As most of the collisions occurred after drivers tried passing plows on the right, ITD hoped to educate drivers through the release that “most ITD trucks have two plows: one on the front, and one that extends from the right side known as a wing plow. Lights alert drivers to the presence of wing plows, but during storms those lights and the wing plows can be obscured by plumes of snow.”

While luckily no one has been injured in these collisions yet, the result is that the plows must be checked for any damage before being put back into service. This then stretches resources thin, which can directly affect driving conditions negatively.

“This time of year, drivers need to take their time and never pass a plow on the right,” said Jerry Wilson, the operations engineer for North Idaho in the ITD press release. “Let’s all get home safely.”

Beware of power poles

Idaho Power reminded the community in a recent press release to take extra caution when driving this winter by reducing speeds and limiting those potential distractions. Idaho Power also advised for drivers to be extra cautious in winter driving conditions, as winter weather raises the risk of power pole collisions.

Each year, hundreds of cars collide with utility poles, often occurring when roadways are icy and snowy. The Treasure Valley alone saw three separate car-pole accidents that caused power outages the morning of Dec 27, according to Idaho Power. These collisions not only can cause serious injuries, but they also cause power outages and cost customers hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs annually.

Idaho Power advised drivers involved in a collision with a power pole and power lines on the ground to remain in their car until help arrives. The release said: “Always assume power lines are energized, and never touch them. If you are a bystander, stay at least 100 feet back and call 911 or (the power company).”

An increase in traffic deaths

An estimated 38,680 people died in car crashes in 2020 — the most in 13 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2020, 43% of all vehicle accidents resulting in fatalities in Idaho were the result of an impaired driver, and only 29% of the occupants who died in those crashes were wearing seat belts. So far in 2021, The ITD recently reported that more than 250 Idahoans have already died in crashes this year, the most since 2006.

“With traffic deaths on the rise, both here in the Gem State and across the country, (we want to) get the word out to exercise caution behind the wheel, particularly during challenging weather conditions,” said Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director and AAA Idaho spokesperson in an email.

The ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) partnered with nearly 50 law enforcement agencies to keep impaired drivers off the road during this past holiday season. OHS and officers across the state participated in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” education and enforcement campaign (between Dec. 17 through Jan. 1).

OHS Manager John Tomlinson said in a press release put out by the ITD Office of Communication. “Make safe decisions behind the wheel to avoid devastating consequences. Always buckle up, and if your festivities will include alcohol, please make a plan for a sober ride home.”

While officers certainly remain on heightened watch for impaired drivers, preventing crashes is a shared responsibility across the state.

“Impaired driving puts Idahoans at risk every day and it’s completely preventable,” said OHS Grants Officer Lisa Losness in the ITD’s press release. “We can all choose to avoid dangerous driving behaviors and help ensure safer (travel) for our friends, family and neighbors.”

Plan a safe ride home

In Idaho, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, and a first-time-offender DUI conviction in Idaho can include costly fines, court and legal fees, jail time and license suspension.

The ITD offers this advice to drivers to ensure a safe ride home, this winter especially:

Designate a sober driver or use a ride service to get home safely.