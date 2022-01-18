Becky Enrico-Crum has been named 2022 president of the Boise Regional Realtors (BRR) during the association’s annual installation ceremony in December; she will lead BRR’s volunteer board of directors. Enrico-Crum said she is thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the association in 2022 and work alongside such a talented leadership team. Breanna Vanstrom, BRR’s chief executive officer, said that through years of cultivating relationships in the industry Enrico-Crum has developed an exceptional understanding of the needs of both consumers and BRR members. Vanstrom also praised her compassion for others and ability to connect with anyone, making Enrico-Crum the ideal leader for the association in 2022.