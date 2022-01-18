Roundup Jan. 18

5R Action LLC leased 3,960 square feet of retail space in the Shops at Spectrum Pointe, 1460-1492 S. Entertainment Ave. in Boise. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Amity Partners LLC purchased 1.77 acres at TBD Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Amity Partners LLC purchased 4.56 acres at TBD Doug Andrus Drive in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Aspen Grove Holdings LLC purchased 2.2 acres at 1575 Overland Road in Meridian. Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller.

Baker Concrete Construction leased 3,654 square feet of office space in the Tandy & Wood Building, 101 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

CK Property Group purchased 1602 W. Hays St. in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson, Sam McCaskill and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

The City of Boise purchased 0.2 acres at 2426 N. Arthur St. in Boise. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Club Pilates leased 1,800 square feet of retail space in Hillcrest Plaza Phase 2, TBD E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Darin Burrell of ICRE represented the tenant.

Columbia State Bank leased 2,260 square feet of office space in the 9th & Idaho Center, 225-237 N. Ninth St. in Boise. Al Marino and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mark Schlag, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Crown Trophy leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at 350 College St. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

David Ellis purchased 0.43 acres at 321 & 329 Pheasant Road in Twin Falls. Nick Brady of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Dorian Asher PsyD leased 3,654 square feet of office space in the Tandy & Wood Building, 101 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Elite Microwave Solutions Corp. leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space in the Chinden Business Center, 5226-5290 Chinden Blvd. in Boise. River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Formulist LLC leased 9,080 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2623 S. Fry St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Four Seasons Spa & Pool LLC renewed 1,496 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, 3035 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Gamestop Inc. renewed 1,200 square feet of retail space in Franklin Retail Center, 5651-5687 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Golden Beverage Company LLC leased 800 square feet of industrial space at 4125 S. Professional Way in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Great Resort Vacations LLP leased 2,000 square feet of office space in The Bonneville, 635 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Gregadel LLC purchased 3214 N. Acre Lane in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Grocery Outlet Inc. leased 18,896 square feet of retail space in Chulin Properties, 2455 E. 25th St. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Andrea Nilson of Cushman Wakefield represented the tenant.

Hempitecture Inc. leased 21,632 square feet of industrial space in Northbridge Junction, at TBD Kuhn Drive in Jerome. Devin Pierce, Grayson Stone and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mandi Riddle of Berkshire Hathaway represented the tenant.

Horizon Power leased 1,500 square feet of office space in South Fork Plaza, 205 Stockham Blvd. in Rigby. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Idaho Central Credit Union purchased 1.39 acres in Fruitland. John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Scott Hurt of CSH Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.

IF Overlanding LLC leased 800 square feet of industrial space located at 4125 S. Professional Way in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Joe Moffitt IRA purchased 0.92 acres in Rexburg. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Kelly Jenkins of R1 Idaho Real Estate represented the buyer.

Juarez Trucking renewed 3,850 square feet of retail space in 805 Northgate, 805 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Lennox Industries Inc. leased 8,800 square feet of industrial space at 3 Stanley Drive in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Peter Dana of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Lewis Collari leased 800 square feet of industrial space at 4125 S. Professional Way in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Luxor Nail Bar LLC leased 2,658 square feet of retail space in Parkway Plaza, 1684 First St. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Zebe of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Marcos Pizza leased 1,623 square feet of retail space in Hillcrest Plaza Phase 2, TBD E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Mommy’s Little Dream renewed 1,000 square feet of retail space in Boulevard Plaza, 2585 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

MWM Investments LLC & Goldman Trust purchased the single tenant Gyro Shack property at 3030 Magic View Drive in Meridian. John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Nathan Stein purchased a 3,000-unit multifamily facility at 19 N. Schilling Ave. in Blackfoot. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Jared Lords of Silver Creek represented the buyer.

Pattie Wells LLC renewed 1,097 square feet of retail space in McMillans Corner, 13601 McMillan Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Pilon Industrial I LLC purchased 2102 E. Karcher Road in Nampa. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer.

Prescription Pad LLC leased 1,288 square feet of retail space in the Shops at Fruitland, 1620 N. Whitley Drive in Fruitland. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

ProHealth Professional Home Care Services leased 2,300 square feet of office space at 602-618 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ron Trompke renewed 4,257 square feet of retail space located at 1775 N. Hickory Way in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ross Dress For Less renewed 30,187 square feet of retail space in the Pocatello Square Shopping Center, 1746 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Rudy’s Inc. LLC renewed 4,237 square feet of retail space at 2310 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Sherry Schoen with Newmark represented the tenant. Brianna Miller with TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Saw Tooth Home Remodeling purchased 211 Ninth Ave. S. in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Schieman Investments LLC leased 1,074 square feet of retail space in the Shops on Bullock, 150 Bullock St. in Chubbuck. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Ryan Bennett of Gate City Real Estate represented the tenant.

Select Civil LLC leased 2,500 square feet of office space located at 901 Main St. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Snake River Engine Supply leased 1,460 square feet of industrial space at 3895 American Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center leased 5,800 square feet of industrial space in Gowen Business Center I, 1057-1147 Exchange St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

TIC Investment Group purchased the Alpine Building, 12550 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the buyer.

US Air Conditioning Distributors LLC leased 32,916 square feet of industrial space in the AI Meridian Business Center, 62 N. Truckee Ave. in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Phil Krevoy of Realatrends Inc. represented the tenant.

WSP USA Inc leased 2,859 square feet of office space at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave. in Boise. Sherry Schoen with Newmark facilitated the transaction.

West Old Valley LLC purchased 4.86 acres at 4526 Old Valley Road in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Your Insurance Professionals LLC leased 3,654 square feet of office space in the Tandy & Wood Building, 101 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.