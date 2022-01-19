Martha Lopez Coronado receives director title at Idaho Hispanic Foundation

Martha Lopez Coronado has been named statewide program director for the Idaho Hispanic Foundation. She serves on the board of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and as the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce vice president. Lopez Coronado will now help lead the recently launched Community Navigator Pilot Program, in partnership with the Idaho Women’s Business Center. She is a 20-year veteran of the financial services industry and most recently managing with Wells Fargo Bank. Throughout her career she has led with a focus in development, leadership, diversity/inclusion, community involvement and access to financial literacy. As an active community volunteer, Lopez Coronado also currently serves on the Women’s’ Business Center Advisory. She has served on the board for the Idaho Hispanic Youth Symposium and Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation. In 2019, the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recognized her as volunteer of the year. Lopez Coronado is fluent in Spanish and holds her undergraduate degrees in political science and economics from the College of Idaho and her master’s in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University. Additionally, she and her husband own JC Drywall and Construction LLC.