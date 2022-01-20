Hoffman elected NeighborWorks Boise president

NeighborWorks Boise’s board of directors has elected Morgan Hoffman as its new president for 2022. Hoffman’s history with NeighborWorks Boise began when she volunteered as a kid with her mom’s Simplot team for Paint The Town. She moved back to Boise in 2012 and joined the Paint The Town committee. After serving as chair for the committee, she joined the board of directors in 2019. Hoffman is a native Idahoan who started her career in real estate in 2003. She spent five years in San Diego and served as chief operating officer for Excel Properties. Throughout her career, Hoffman has been a part of over 3,100 transactions. In 2012, she partnered with Nick Smith and today they own/operate JPAR Live Local, a residential real estate brokerage where she also serves as the designated broker. She is the proud recipient of the Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 award, as well as the Tribute to Women in Industry (TWIN) award. Hoffman is also actively involved in several local nonprofit organizations, such as HOPE society and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA); she is currently undergoing training to become a volunteer court advocate for the WCA.