A note from the editor Jan. 21

The 2022 legislative session is in full swing, and do we have news for you.

Sharon Fisher, a name you probably know well, reached out to business stakeholders to get their thoughts on repealing Idaho’s grocery tax — a hot topic for legislative sessions in the past. We’ll be keeping our eye out for potential solutions — if any — coming before lawmakers.

Our most up-to-date coverage of the legislature is available on our website and provided by Catie Clark, Sharon, The Associated Press, The Idaho Capitol Sun and other contributors. Those interested in participating in the ongoing discussions are welcome and encouraged to contact us, and participate in our upcoming Breakfast Series event (Feb. 10). Panelists will share their insights, and participate in a Q&A, about decisions in the legislature that could impact the business community.

Also leading our Jan. 21 edition is a jarring analysis of housing affordability in some of Idaho’s most populated, and growing, cities. Catie dives deep into several contributing factors to affordability, and kicks off a series that will continue to be published in upcoming weeks.

Our focus sections this week look at legal topics and technology news.

Catie appears again in our legal focus section with another analysis of Idaho bankruptcies, and what the current numbers could mean going forward. She looks both at individual and business filings.

Versatile freelance writer Ken Levy helps fill our technology section with updates from last year’s Boise Entrepreneur Week. Among award recipients, three students were recognized for innovation in cybersecurity and a passionate woman was awarded money to help her bring other women into a tech field.

Our Biz ‘Bites’ are packed with ag, construction, education and infrastructure announcements — to name a few fields — and our commentaries offer broader insight into ongoing local challenges.

Also worth mentioning about this week’s edition is the inclusion of our first 2022 Square Feet publication, which looks at residential real estate. You will find news about master planned communities, accessory dwelling units and technology utilized in construction, and two Q&A’s looking at senior living and title and escrow services.

On a more serious note, it cannot be ignored that COVID and other sicknesses are sweeping across Idaho; many businesses are experiencing staffing shortages with people out sick. We wish to express our understanding and compassion at this time, and our good thoughts are with you all.

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]