Turner retiring from ICCU

After 40 years in the banking industry, and 10 years with Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), Deanna Turner, vice president of business relationship, is retiring. The Green Team said they will miss Turner greatly. Idaho Central’s thriving business relationship department owes its success to Turner’s leadership over the last decade. A department that once didn’t exist has now acquired over $1.3 billion in deposits, provided products and services to over 28,000 business members and has developed hundreds of business certified team members at ICCU. Turner is described as a driven, compassionate champion of leaders, who is committed to building relationships, mentoring others and surpassing goals. After retiring, she will continue to be active in the community and serve on the boards for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and the Idaho Youth Ranch. Brenda Worrell, chief operating officer of ICCU, said Turner is extraordinary at developing trusting, long-term relationships with people and is an extremely hard worker, loyal, kind and someone everyone loves to be around.