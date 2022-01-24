Andersen, Brady join TOK Commercial

TOK Commercial has announced the addition of Robyn Andersen and Nick Brady to the Magic Valley brokerage services team. Andersen and Brady will offer sales and leasing brokerage services to clients for commercial properties across the Magic Valley, including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, self-storage and land development assets.

A native of Idaho, Andersen has lived and worked in the Magic Valley for decades. She represents an extensive list of prominent, local businesses and clients. She offers extensive experience in commercial brokerage leasing and sales as well as advisory services in property development, land acquisitions, market positioning and complex contract negotiations. Andersen’s professional career includes previous leadership positions with Colliers International, Terra Firma, PR Corp and CTGroup.

Brady, also a native Idahoan, brings previous commercial brokerage experience working in the Boise office of Lee & Associates, and most recently, over five years of experience in customer service and sales management gained through his tenure with TitleOne in the company’s Twin Falls office, where he was the Twin Falls team leader and the regional sales team leader overseeing Central Idaho sales. Brady’s exceptional skills in marketing, consensus building and deal-making strategies will offer clients a clear, competitive advantage in buying and selling commercial real estate properties. His broad community involvement and professional accomplishments make him a key asset to TOK Commercial’s brokerage clients in markets across Idaho.