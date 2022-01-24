Biz ‘Bites:’ New industrial hemp meeting to take place in Buhl 

New industrial hemp meeting to take place in Buhl

Hempitecture, IND HEMP, Idaho Department of Agriculture, 1000 Springs Mill and Idaho Farm Bureau have announced they are hosting the first Producers Meeting for Industrial Hemp in Idaho to inform growers of the opportunities, risks, costs and the entire Industrial Hemp Cultivation process. Prospective growers, processors and those interested in learning more about the fiber and grain hemp industry are encouraged to attend the Feb. 4 event at 11 a.m. at 1000 Springs Mill in Buhl. RSVPs can be made through Eventbrite. The event is titled 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producers Meeting.

This event follows the passing of House Bill 126 in April of 2021 that authorizes the production, research, processing and transportation of industrial hemp by those licensed in Idaho.

Idaho has the fifth largest agriculture economy in the United States and the opportunity to introduce a crop that is capable of producing significant quantities of paper, textiles, building materials, food, medicine, paint, detergent, varnish, oil, ink and fuel is exciting, the announcement stated.

Meal Ticket, MarketMan announce merger with $100M investment from PSG

Meal Ticket and MarketMan have announced their joining of forces in order to build a global leader in software and data analytics for the foodservice industry. Meal Ticket is described as a leading end-to-end business management solution for foodservice distributors, and MarketMan as a leading inventory management and supplier automation platform for the restaurant industry,

The merger combines their complementary software and will enable more automated, efficient interactions between foodservice distributors and restaurant operators. The merger is supported by a $100+ million investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies.

As a combined company, Meal Ticket and MarketMan will continue to operate their existing product lines in addition to developing new products together and serving customers globally, the announcement stated.

MarketMan’s investors include Flashpoint Venture Capital and lool ventures. Oppenheimer & Co. served as financial advisor to MarketMan.

Third-party comments sought for U of I accreditation review

The University of Idaho is undergoing its seven-year accreditation review. The submission period for third-party comments is open through March 25. The comments will be reviewed by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities as part of the process.

Commission accreditation means the institution as a whole is substantially achieving its mission and that it meets the commission’s expectations for compliance with the accreditation criteria, according to a press release from the university.

Comments can be sent to tfaforms.com/4687033 or:

Attn: Third Party Comment

8060 165th Ave. NE, Suite 200

Redmond, WA 98052