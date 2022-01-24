Shaw joins KeyBank

Ryan Shaw has joined the KeyBank team as business banking sales leader for Utah and Idaho. In this role, he will lead the business banking team to provide a seamless client experience and support KeyBank’s business banking community. Shaw brings more than 20 years’ experience in banking and banking leadership roles. Most recently, he was the business banking director at Zions Bank. For a large portion of his career, he worked in business and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan management roles, with nearly seven of those years at KeyBank in an SBA loan officer role. He holds his bachelor’s degree in finance from Utah State University and completed leadership training through the Utah Bankers Association (UBA) Executive Development Program.