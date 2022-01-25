Biz ‘Bites:’ Transportation board approves bonding plan for statewide safety, expansion projects 

Transportation board approves bonding plan for statewide safety, expansion projects

The Idaho Transportation Board has approved a plan to issue bonds as a part of Governor Brad Little’s $1.6 billion “Leading Idaho” initiative that recently passed in House Bill 362. The initiative focuses on major safety and expansion projects across the state in the next eight years, the announcement stated, and the board approved the plan during its regular monthly business Jan. 13 meeting.

The first series of bonds will be issued in the next few months to pay for the expansion of Idaho State Highway 16 and US-20/26 (Chinden Boulevard). The board will announce what other projects could be approved in the first bond series in the near future. Visit the TECM website (https://itd.idaho.gov/funding) for more information on the Leading Idaho corridors.

“This is another important step forward in the governor’s funding initiative that will chip away at some needs in corridors across the state,” said Idaho Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad in a statement. “The transportation board wants the department to continuously advance additional work for any future state or federal funding opportunities. Our goal is to put all funding sources to work as quickly as possible.”

Saint Al’s reduces hours, closes clinics

Three Saint Alphonsus urgent care clinics — at 6051 W. Emerald St. in Boise, 757 E. Wythe Creek Court in Kuna and 11035 Karcher Road in Nampa — are temporarily closed on weekends and other clinics’ hours will be reduced by one hour in evenings due to staffing challenges.

According to a recent press release, the current wave of COVID-19 is spreading throughout the community and putting strain on medical staff. Health care professionals in the area are sick as a result and are forced to isolate. Weekend staff at the clinics in Boise, Kuna and Nampa will be reassigned to nearby clinics at 10583 W. Lake Hazel Road in Boise, the Meridian Health Plaza at 3025 W. Cherry Lane, and the Garrity Clinic at 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way in Nampa to best care for patients and the community. Saint Alphonsus’ online urgent care service will continue to operate at regular hours, seven days a week.

Boise State uses grant money to reduce waste on campus

Boise State University (BSU) received a $73,200 grant from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to purchase a food waste digester for the Southfork Dining Hall on the school’s campus to reduce waste generated on campus. The digester will allow the university to process uneaten food from the dining hall, diverting an estimated 24 tons of food annually from the landfill, according to a recent press release. Using customer data to estimate food needs and the Bronco BEAM app, BSU is minimizing over-ordering and distributing untouched food to students in need. The funding for the grant comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, its goal is to increase diversion and reuse of food waste, packaging materials and building materials.