Boeck named 2022 president of the CLSA

Stoel Rives LLP has announced that construction law partner Tamara L. Boeck has been named 2022 president of the Construction Lawyers Society of America (CLSA). Boeck, who is also a CLSA advisory board member, was inducted as a Fellow of the CLSA in 2017. She is former chair of Stoel Rives’ real estate, development and construction group, a position she held for five years. For almost 30 years, she has represented clients in all areas of construction law and project development, routinely advising owners, developers and general contractors on a wide range of construction projects including commercial, mixed-use, residential and food processing facilities. Boeck also counsels clients on the construction-related aspects of energy-related developments such as oil and gas, mining, solar, wind, geothermal, biofuel and wastewater treatment, along with other industrial facility development. She primarily represents clients in California, Idaho and Nevada. Boeck was named by Best Lawyers as its construction law lawyer of the year in Sacramento, California in 2020 and has been included in The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers for many years. She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. Boeck also served as a member of Stoel Rives’ pro bono committee and coaching and mentoring committee. CLSA Consulting Director and Counsel G. Steven Henry praised Boeck’s professional standing and reputation, saying her achievements in the practice and specialty of construction law are known nationally, and her commitment to civic and charitable organizations is exceptional.