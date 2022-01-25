Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Brundage plans housing developments, resort expansion  (access required)

Brundage plans housing developments, resort expansion  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 25, 2022 0

Picking up a plan stymied by the Great Recession, Brundage Mountain Resort is proceeding with a major expansion intended to build up to 1,200 housing units over the next 20 years as well as expansion of the resort itself. The development can occur because Brundage traded land decades ago with the U.S. Forest Service, resulting in 388 acres of private land that could be developed. Brundage Mountain Holdings acquired the resort in 2020, as well ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo