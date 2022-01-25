Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Damon joins Bilbao & Co.

Damon joins Bilbao & Co.

By: IBR Staff January 25, 2022 0

Bilbao & Co. has announced its newest addition to the communications team: Darren Damon, a local television news producer. Before joining the Boise-based public affairs team, Damon was most recently the 10 p.m. news producer at KTVB Idaho’s NewsChannel 7. He brings nearly a decade of experience as a well-respected writer and critical thinker who will use those skills to advance public outreach and education for the clients he serves. Damon started his career in broadcast journalism as a news producer at KTMF in Missoula, Montana. After two years in there, he came back to the Gem State where he produced KTVB’s Wake up Idaho before moving to the News at 10. Damon is a proud University of Idaho Vandal who grew up just beyond the Idaho border in the town of Clarkston, Washington. Ysabel Bilbao, partner, said Damon came highly recommended by his peers because of his thoroughness, commitment to detail and his ability to work under deadlines.  

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo