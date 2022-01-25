Damon joins Bilbao & Co.

Bilbao & Co. has announced its newest addition to the communications team: Darren Damon, a local television news producer. Before joining the Boise-based public affairs team, Damon was most recently the 10 p.m. news producer at KTVB Idaho’s NewsChannel 7. He brings nearly a decade of experience as a well-respected writer and critical thinker who will use those skills to advance public outreach and education for the clients he serves. Damon started his career in broadcast journalism as a news producer at KTMF in Missoula, Montana. After two years in there, he came back to the Gem State where he produced KTVB’s Wake up Idaho before moving to the News at 10. Damon is a proud University of Idaho Vandal who grew up just beyond the Idaho border in the town of Clarkston, Washington. Ysabel Bilbao, partner, said Damon came highly recommended by his peers because of his thoroughness, commitment to detail and his ability to work under deadlines.