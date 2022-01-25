Hartnett receives NAR 2021 Distinguished Service Award

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has presented Boise realtor Gail Hartnett with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award. NAR established the award in 1979 to honor realtors who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and who serve as leaders in their local communities. Hartnett has been a realtor for 29 years and is currently team leader of the Gail Hartnett Team at Keller Williams Realty in Boise. As an active member of NAR for nearly three decades, Hartnett’s has held numerous association leadership positions. A member of NAR’s board of directors since 2008, she served as 2012 Region 12 vice president and was the 2006 national president of the Women’s Council of Realtors. She also served as vice chair of the Fair Housing 50th Anniversary Commemoration Work Group and as NAR’s federal political coordinator for Congressman Mike Simpson; she received the FPC Meritorious Service Award in 2013. Hartnett is active in her local community, currently serving on the advisory council for the Idaho State Meth Project, a program working to prevent teens from methamphetamine use. In 2008, Boise State University honored Hartnett with its Women Making History Award, and in 2001 she received the Tribute to Women in Industry Award.