Roundup Jan. 25

American Promotional Events Inc. West leased 500 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Belvedere LC purchased 32.26 acres at 5680 W. Overland Road in Meridian. Dave Winder and Chuck Winder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Terri Herrman of Silvercreek Realty represented the buyer.

Boise Tuxedo Shop leased 2,702 square feet of retail space at 3349 N. Eagle Road in Eagle. Travis Dunn, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

The Concrete Cure LLC renewed 2,000 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5449 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Elements Massage leased 2,494 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite P in Eagle. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Free State Gunsmithing LLC leased 1,320 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd., Suite 4 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Guild Mortgage Company LLC leased 1,751 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane in Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

HDP Huntington Ridge LLC purchased 50 acres of land space at TBD Lincoln Road in Caldwell. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.

High Desert Beauty leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 2932 E. Greenhurst Road in Nampa. Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

Jacob Kay leased 1,306 square feet of retail space in Teton Spectrum, 3043 S. 25th E. in Ammon. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Office Evolution Idaho LLC leased 7,900 square feet of office space in the Forum One Building, 408 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. JP Green and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers International represented the landlord.

Premier Mortgage Resources LLC leased 750 square feet of retail space at 114 12th Ave. S., Suite B in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Craig Lindquist of Western Idaho Realty represented the landlord.

Spring Education Group leased 11,345 square feet of retail space to be built in Barber Valley, 3110 E. Barber Valley Drive in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Thornton-Gallup LLC purchased 11.27 acres at 9757 Idaho 45 in Nampa. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

VIP Glam Studio LLC renewed a lease on 640 square feet of industrial space at 126 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

