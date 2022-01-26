Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Building a construction technology industry (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 26, 2022 0

As with many other industries, residential construction is turning to technology and automation to deal with product demand coupled with a lack of skilled workers. Organizations such as the National Association of Home Builders have reported worker shortages in from 55% to 90% of their members. Robotics Particularly in multifamily construction, which can feature repeated, standard construction, ...

About Sharon Fisher

