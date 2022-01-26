Freckleton is new development director for Meridian

The Meridian City Council has approved Mayor Robert Simison’s recommendation of Bruce Freckleton to be the City’s new community development director; he started mid-December. Freckleton has been with the City for nearly 30 years and spent the past 17 years working as Meridian’s development services manager with a direct focus on the overall administration and management of all land development and building activities within Meridian. Prior to his employment with the City in 1992, he worked 12 years in the private sector fields of engineering and land development. This experience has given Freckleton a keen understanding and appreciation for the need to deliver projects on time and within budget. During his time as the development services manager, Freckleton has led the transition away from a contracted services model of building plan review and inspection services to an in-house model. Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, he has led the development services division through the greatest periods of growth. Mayor Simison said Freckleton has vast experience and strong relationships, and he is committed to Meridian’s vision of being a premier community to live, work and raise a family, and he is confident in Freckleton’s ability to continue these efforts to improve the City’s service delivery and lead the team.