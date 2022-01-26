Headlee presented with FBA Lifetime Service Award

The Idaho Chapter of the Federal Bar Association (FBA) conferred Boise local Susie Headlee with the FBA’s Lifetime Service Award. Headlee is the first recipient of the award, which is given to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions of time, effort, talent and dedication to furthering the FAB’s mission of serving and supporting the federal judiciary and Bar. Headlee served as the volunteer executive director for the Idaho Chapter of the FBA — a role she accepted from her then-boss Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill who founded the chapter — through May. Headlee is credited with having been instrumental in growing the chapter from seven original members to well over 100. After 17 years as executive director of the chapter, Headlee stepped down. She is now the administrator of the Boise office of Parsons Behle & Latimer. Alyson Foster, president of the Idaho Chapter of the FBA, said Headlee’s 30+ years of service to the federal judiciary and the FBA have been remarkable.