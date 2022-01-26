Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Salyers named manager of Zions Bank Silverstone branch

Salyers named manager of Zions Bank Silverstone branch

By: IBR Staff January 26, 2022 0

Jessica Salyers has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Meridian Silverstone branch, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff. Salyers brings more than 17 years of banking experience to her role. Active in the community, Salyers teaches financial education classes at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, volunteers with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and has served as a SCORE mentor to small business owners. 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo