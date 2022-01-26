Salyers named manager of Zions Bank Silverstone branch

Jessica Salyers has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Meridian Silverstone branch, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff. Salyers brings more than 17 years of banking experience to her role. Active in the community, Salyers teaches financial education classes at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, volunteers with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and has served as a SCORE mentor to small business owners.