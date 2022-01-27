Fox elected to ICF board

Jeff Fox of Twin Falls was elected to the Idaho Community Foundation board of directors at the board’s November meeting. Fox said he is looking forward to supporting education and community needs and initiatives across the state. Fox is president emeritus of the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) in Twin Falls. He retired in 2020 after holding the position for six years. He started at CSI as an assistant professor in 1987. In addition to his lengthy academic career at CSI, Fox taught English in Japan for more than three years and at California State University at Sacramento. He earned his doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Idaho and attended the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education at Harvard Graduate School of Education.