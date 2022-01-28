3 join TitleOne

Jennifer Florczyk has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and has 18 years of real estate industry experience.

Kristin Tucker has joined TitleOne as an internal sales support executive in the company’s Ten Mile office She has 13 years of customer service experience and is an Idaho native.

Jennifer Vaughn has joined TitleOne as a delivery specialist in the company’s Meridian office. She was a certified nursing assistant for almost 20 years and an assistant preschool teacher for three years.