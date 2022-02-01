4 join The Mike Brown Group

Steve Elerick has joined The Mike Brown Group at the Meridian offices as a realtor. An Idaho native who recently relocated back to the Treasure Valley, Elerick brings several years of sales and customer service experience.

Long-time Treasure Valley resident Heather Evans has also joined The Mike Brown Group at the Meridian offices as a realtor. She brings several years of real estate experience with her to the team and is joining the team with her sister Heidi Williamson. Williamson, also an Idaho native, joins The Mike Brown Group at the Meridian offices as a realtor. She brings several years of customer service experience with her to serve her clients.

Suzanne Kanz has joined The Mike Brown Group at the Meridian offices as a digital media specialist. A soon-to-be graduate of Boise State University, Kanz will be assisting real estate agents with their social media and digital marketing endeavors.