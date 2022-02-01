Biz ‘Bites:’ Jackson Jet’s acquisition secures new facility

Jackson Jet’s acquisition secures new facility

The Boise-based Jackson Jet will begin operations at its new facility located at Sky Harbor International Airport after announcing the acquisition of Phoenix-based Swift Aviation. Starting Jan. 26, Jackson Jet will begin updating and making several investments to the Phoenix Fixed Based Operator (FBO) with the goal of making it one of the top FBOs in the region, according to a recent press release. The location in Sky Harbor will be Jackson Jet’s second FBO facility and will bring fuel and ground services to its new customers. Previously, Jackson Jet has served the Phoenix region with charter services since opening its operations in Boise in 2005, and the new acquisition will expand the company’s presence in the intermountain west.

Department of Finance announces real estate education settlement

Four hundred and forty-one mortgage loan originators nationwide are settling with the Idaho Department of Finance and financial regulatory agencies from other states for claiming to have finished continuing education required by state and federal law. According to a recent announcement, Danny Yen, the owner of course providing Real Estate Educational Services, is facing administrative enforcement actions for providing false certifications and taking courses in place of others. BioSig-ID, a gesture-driven authentication tool used to monitor online courses within the requirements of the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act), detected irregular education activity. The mortgage loan originators agreed to return their licenses for three months, take continuing education meeting and to a fine of $1,000 for every state they hold a license. The federal SAFE Act was adopted by Idaho to legitimize the licensing of mortgage loan originators by requiring at least 20 hours of pre-licensing education and eight annual hours of continuing education. With the settlements, Idaho consumers can feel more confident in working with qualified professionals.

3 restaurants awarded for environmental leadership

Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant (1701 E. Fairview Ave.), Pizza Hut Store #2148 (2053 E. Fairview Ave. #103) and Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery (3510 N. Eagle Road) in Meridian have been awarded the City of Meridian’s 2021 Food Service Establishment Excellence Award for demonstrating environmental leadership. In preventing pollution and managing wastewater discharge, they have been recognized as establishments that consistently prevent oil, fats and grease from entering the sanitary sewer system and for practicing pollution prevention, according to a recent announcement. Materials such as cooking oil and grease can stop the flow of sanitary wastewater when cooled and solidified into a solid form that can result in serious health and safety concerns like sewer backup and wastewater spilling out of manholes. Maintaining compliance with pretreatment inspections and requirements alongside their grease abatement systems is what made these three restaurants stand out in 2021.