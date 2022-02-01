D.L. Evans Bank announces leadership appointments

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Maryann Byg as operations officer for the Murray branch. Byg has over 15 years of financial experience. As an operations officer, she will oversee operations of the Murray branch and other members on her team daily while serving her customers. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah majoring in human development and family studies. After finishing four years in the primary presidency of her Ward, she is now part of the Relief Society Presidency. Byg also owns a boxing gym and loves the interaction it brings with the Murray community. She is excited to continue building relationships she has in the area while being part of the D.L. Evans Bank team.

Neil Christensen has been appointed as commercial loan officer at the D.L. Evans Bank Twin Falls Financial Center. Christensen has been working with businesses in the Magic Valley for the past 16 years. He will be responsible for receiving, reviewing and evaluating commercial loan requests as well as business development and marketing to existing customers and prospects. Christensen obtained his marketing degree while attending Utah State University. He is the president of Business Plus, an executive board member of Southern Idaho Economic Development and the head pyro for the Twin Falls 4th of July fireworks celebration. Christensen said he looks forward to continuing building relationships he has in the area while being part of the D.L. Evans Bank team.

Mary Frances Small has been promoted to commercial loan officer for the D.L. Evans Bank Rupert branch. She has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over two years where she’s been a management intern. In her promotion as a commercial loan officer, she will receive, review, evaluate and underwrite commercial loan requests, and will also be responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective accounts.