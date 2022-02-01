Roundup Feb. 1

AAA Roofing by Gene Inc. leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 2423 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell. Krisjan Hiner of KZB Real Estate represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

BGW LLC leased 2,260 square feet of industrial space at 2224 & 2228 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Cerium Networks Inc. leased 3,542 square feet of industrial space at 100 S. Cole Road in Boise. Braydon Torres-Moore of KZB Real Estate represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

CLM leased 5,000 square feet of a Boise firehouse at 200 N. Sixth St. in Boise. NAI Select facilitated this transaction.

DPRE Gaston Development extended a lease on 1,703 square feet of office space at 1199 Shoreline Drive, Suite 290 in Boise. Lance Millington and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Emerald Holdings LLC purchased 3,525 square feet at 5531 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Ben Kneadler and Mike Erkmann of NAI Select facilitated this transaction.

Faith Outdoors LLC leased 1,260 square feet of industrial space at 2200 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Frankie Jungles LLC leased 3,134 square feet of retail space at 622 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Geras LLC dba Family Resource Home Care leased 1,920 square feet of office space at 9196 W. Emerald St., Suite 140 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jim Hosac and Guy Livingston of ICRE represented the landlord.

Idaho Sports & Cycle leased 2,996 square feet at 8189 Westpark St. in Boise. NAI Select facilitated this transaction.

KS Beauty Studio leased 614 square feet of office space at 5997 W. State St., Suite C in Garden City. Kyle Uhlenkott and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

MeiFlower LLC leased 286 square feet of office space at 168 N. Ninth St., Suite 3C in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

NW Cellular Corporation dba Metro PCS extended a lease on 1,486 square feet of retail space at 6976 W. State St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Office Evolution Idaho LLC leased 7,900 square feet of office space at 408 S. Eagle Road, Suites 201, 205 & 209 in Eagle. Karena Gilbert and JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Rocket Communications Inc. leased 3,035 square feet of office space at 121 N. Ninth St., Suite 402 in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Raeber, Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical purchased 14,247 square feet of office space at 815 N. College Road in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

An individual purchased 0.5 acres of land space at 65th S. and High Willow in Idaho Falls. Scarlet Poulsen of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.

An investor purchased 1,300 square feet at 1332 E. State St. in Eagle. Drey Campbell with NAI Select facilitated this transaction.

