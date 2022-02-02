Biz ‘Bites:’ PlexTrac raises $70M Series B funding round for ‘next stage’ 

PlexTrac raises $70M Series B funding round for ‘next stage’

Cybersecurity software company PlexTrac has announced its raising of a $70 million Series B round that will continue the momentum of rapid growth PlexTrac saw in 2021.

The Boise-based company, over the last few years, quadrupled its headcount, completed a $10M Series A round in April and generated three times recurring revenue growth, according to a recent press release.

“It has never been more crucial to be proactive in defending against increasingly disruptive threats,” Dan DeCloss, founder and CEO of PlexTrac, said in a statement. “We are both humbled and validated by this investment led by Insight Partners.”

The $70 million Series B funding round was led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Noro-Moseley Partners and StageDotO Ventures. “The new investment will be used to accelerate this trajectory by expanding market reach and increasing brand awareness, while doubling headcount and propelling the product roadmap forward,” the release stated, while maintaining quality of the platform.

“As evidenced by their rapid growth and best-in-class customer satisfaction, it’s clear that PlexTrac is filling a critical need for streamlined reporting, data aggregation and program management in cybersecurity,” said Insight Partners Vice President Evan Hahn in a statement. “PlexTrac is poised to be a game changer in security workflow and management, and we are incredibly excited to partner with Dan and the entire team to fuel the next stage in the company’s growth.”

Saint Al’s begins new targeted brain tumor therapy

Drs. Ondrej Choutka, a neurosurgeon, and Lindsay Sales, a radiation oncologist at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, have become the first doctors in the Pacific Northwest to utilize GammaTile therapy, a new treatment for brain tumors.

The current standard of care for patients with operable malignant glioma tumors is surgical removal of the tumor followed by radiation and chemotherapy, Saint Alphonsus stated in its announcement of the treatment. Traditional radiation is delivered in as many as 30 treatments extending over a period of several weeks. GammaTiles, postage stamp-sized 3D collagen tiles embedded with radiation seeds, directly target cancer cells at the tumor cavity site. They are implanted by the surgeon directly at the site of the tumor cavity after the tumor is removed and deliver 90% of the radiation dose in 33 days. After 100 days, the GammaTile radiation sources are exhausted, and the collagen tiles disintegrate.

Aggressive brain tumors tend to be resistant to current treatments and have a high likelihood of recurrence, according to information provided by Saint Alphonsus. GammaTile is FDA-cleared for patients with newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors and recurrent brain tumor.

“There are several advantages of this therapy that benefit the patient, including no additional trips to the hospital for radiation treatments, protection of healthy scalp and brain tissue, and lower overall level of radiation exposure,” Choutka stated in the announcement. “Additionally, GammaTile has been shown to limit side effects, including hair loss. It’s tremendous that Saint Alphonsus is able to be the first in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest to provide this cutting-edge cancer therapy.”

Idaho students win youth entrepreneur challenge with VR game

Two groups of Idaho students have been recognized for their standout ideas presented during Boise Entrepreneur Week’s 2021 Youth Innovation Challenge.

One Stone High School students Elani Waight and Saumya Sarin were awarded a total of $3,000 in higher education scholarships for their focus on Black Box VR’s challenge of creating a fun video game that allows the user to get a great physical workout. Waight and Sarin proposed a competitive VR running game called “Lab Run,” linked to a mobile app and incorporating exercises already utilized at Black Box VR.

In addition, their high school was awarded $1,000.

University of Idaho students Kallyn Mai, Peyton Barber and Danya Harris received a shared $3,000 cash prize for their response to Albertsons’ challenge of attracting millennial employees with a compelling value proposition. Their team proposed seven recommendations, which included offering financial coaching, mentorship programs and student loan assistance.

The Youth Innovation Challenge is a reverse pitch competition for high school and college students to propose solutions to real-world problems facing Idaho, as described in a recent announcement from Boise Entrepreneur Week. This year’s competition provided 10 challenges offered by local leaders.

Nearly 50 students applied for this year’s competition and the event judges were a diverse group of professionals with entrepreneurial experience. The 2021 Youth Innovation Challenge was presented by the Idaho STEM Action Center and sponsored by the City of Boise, Micron, Wells Fargo and the University of Idaho.

“Because our youth will solve the problems of the future, it’s critical to give them opportunities to hone their talents,” said Tiam Rastegar, Trailhead executive director and Boise Entrepreneur Week co-chair, in a statement. “We’re pleased to see this year’s winners become empowered through solving real-life issues in their communities and developing stronger entrepreneurial skills.”