NNU receives grant to stimulate economics education  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 2, 2022 0

Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) has been awarded a $1 million educational grant from the Ralph Smeed Memorial Foundation to create an education center dedicated to teaching the classical principles of free-market economics, with classes intended to start in the fall.  The grant will establish the Center for the Study of Market Alternatives (CSMA) in NNU’s business ...

