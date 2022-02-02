Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Velasquez named Zions Bank private banking relationship manager

Velasquez named Zions Bank private banking relationship manager

By: IBR Staff February 2, 2022 0

Adam Velasquez has been named private banking relationship manager for Zions Bank after joining the company in 2006 and has nearly 19 years of banking experience. He now provides specialized service for clients in the private banking portfolio in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Since earning his bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University and receiving the Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 award, Velasquez has been an active member of the community, serving as an advisory board member for the National Academy Foundation and volunteering in local classrooms in support of Teach Children to Save Day and Get Smart About Credit since 2006. 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo