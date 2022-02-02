Velasquez named Zions Bank private banking relationship manager

Adam Velasquez has been named private banking relationship manager for Zions Bank after joining the company in 2006 and has nearly 19 years of banking experience. He now provides specialized service for clients in the private banking portfolio in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Since earning his bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University and receiving the Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 award, Velasquez has been an active member of the community, serving as an advisory board member for the National Academy Foundation and volunteering in local classrooms in support of Teach Children to Save Day and Get Smart About Credit since 2006.