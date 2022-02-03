2 promoted at Hummel Architects

Hummel Architects has promoted two to senior associates. They will have the opportunity to expand their leadership knowledge and responsibilities related to corporate leadership.

Mandy Boam, NCIDQ certified, who joined Hummel Architects in 2005, is a licensed architect in Idaho, a licensed interior designer, a member of the International Interior Design Association and a member of the American Institute of Architects. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior architecture with an architecture minor from the University of Idaho. She specializes in commercial and institutional design for a variety of private and public sector clients.

Zach Lester, who joined Hummel Architects in 2017, is a licensed architect in Idaho and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and the American Institute of Architects. He earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture, with an art minor, from the University of Idaho. He specializes in designing, programming and space planning for health care facilities.