Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / The long, strange trip to medical marijuana legalization in Idaho  (access required)

The long, strange trip to medical marijuana legalization in Idaho  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 3, 2022 0

A bill to legalize a pharmaceutical derivative of marijuana is moving through the Legislature. House Bill (HB) 446, which legalizes nabiximols — medications treating neuropathic pain for multiple sclerosis sufferers — upon Federal Drug Administration approval, passed the House on Jan. 31.  But what about the broader issue of medical marijuana?  “Right now, we are at about 6,000 ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo