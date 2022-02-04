2 agents join Ralston Group Properties

Ralston Group Properties, an independent, locally owned and operated Boise-based residential and commercial real estate brokerage, has added two new agents. Alicia Ralston, owner and broker, said the two are long-time Boise residents, know the dynamics of ever-changing real estate markets and share the core values of the brokerage.

Jadyn Berryhill is a graduate of Timberline High School and later excelled as a student-athlete graduating Summa Cum Laude from Whitworth University.

Marla Covey has lived in Boise since 1998 and is a well-known teacher of healthy lifestyles at the YMCA and a former instructor at National Outdoor Leadership School and the Yellowstone Institute. With a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University and a master’s degree from Colorado State University, Covey has quickly become a leading Boise realtor.