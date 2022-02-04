A note from the editor Feb. 4

Here’s what stood out to me in this week’s print edition: the diversity of article authors, the broad range of timely topics discussed and the opportunity to connect with local businesses.

As promised in mid-January, Catie Clark shares her second installment of her series that explores housing affordability across Idaho. This week, we find out just how significant of a role childcare can play in affordable housing. Catie also looks at Idaho’s retail situation through the eyes of a regional real estate company.

Sharon Fisher brings her in-depth look at the steps Idaho is taking to either allow or reject certain uses of marijuana, and, on a completely different topic, new construction planned for Brundage Mountain Resort.

Kurt Orzeck, a name you may remember from years past, is back with a freelanced piece about Idaho’s trucking industry reaching out to potential workers.

Brooke Strickland covers a partnership between a national bank and Idaho entrepreneurial education efforts in a sector of the small business community as well as updates us on what ERTH Beverage Co. is up to following its award of $25,000 and shelf space at Albertsons.

Our industry experts continue to bring their insight to topics from financial best practices to bills making their way through the 2022 Legislative session.

And, last but not least, our Biz ‘Bites’ also show our breadth of state coverage from construction soon to happen at Boise Airport to an Artrepreneur program coming to Moscow.

Maybe some of these headlines sound familiar, as they initially appeared on our website, following our digital-first model.

Additionally, there’s some other coverage not to miss this week, that, currently, is only available online.

Catie speedily announced the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s reactivation of the state’s Crisis Standards of Care, and what’s different this time around.

Ken Levy reflects on the history of Blue Sky Bagels, and how it has successfully reached 20 years of business.

And, former Senator Ali Rabe voices her concern about legislation that could directly affect both renters and property owners.

So, maybe you’ve skipped ahead to this part, where I sometimes give you a heads up on what’s coming down the pike. Don’t worry, there are no spoilers here.

Our focus sections this edition looked at the sectors of real estate and finance; next edition will feature coverage around health care and construction. It will also hold our most up-to-date power list featuring residential real estate influencers in Idaho.

Our upcoming edition will also focus on key takeaways from our Feb. 10 Breakfast Series panel discussion, where stakeholders will consider how various bills in the Legislature could affect the business community in areas from daily operations to incoming workforce. Want to hear the discussion in its entirety? Registration for the event is still open on our website.

If you want to be part of these ongoing conversations, reach out to any of us at Idaho Business Review. We want to hear what you have to say, so it’s safe to say others in our community do as well. We’ve been hearing a lot it that takes collaboration, so we welcome yours.

And with that, we’ll next be looking ahead to March. I expect we will keep moving forward with inspiring innovation, good growth and success stories that better our community, our state and our industries.

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]