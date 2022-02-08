Fong to oversee Idaho, other states as Small Business Administration administrator

Michael “Mike” Fong of Seattle, Washington has been sworn in as Region X administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has oversight of the federal agency for four Pacific Northwest districts located across four states: Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, which are home to more than 1.3 million small businesses, representing over 2.7 million jobs. Fong was most recently serving with Snohomish County as a senior advisor and chief recovery and resilience officer. He was the former senior deputy mayor of Seattle and managed Mayor Jenny Durkan’s cabinet and executive team. Fong said there is no doubt that small businesses have faced unimaginable challenges over these past two or more years and that he is committed to bringing recovery relief and growth tools to the entrepreneurs located across the Pacific Northwest region.