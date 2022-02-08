Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gomes joins Bank of Idaho Twin Falls office

By: IBR Staff February 8, 2022 0

Bank of Idaho has added Trisha Gomes to its staff of mortgage specialists in its Twin Falls office. Gomes now works as a mortgage lending officer, with full intentions of continuing her work helping people navigate one of life’s biggest transitions. Vice President of Mortgage Banking Cory Holloway praised Gomes’ attention to detail and passion for building strong customer relationships. For the past five years, she’s worked as a project coordinator for a local builder, working with the buyers, the builders and the lenders to make sure the job was moving along and everything would be ready on move-in day.  

