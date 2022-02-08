Roundup Feb. 8

Assertive Wellness LLC renewed 1,370 square feet of office space at 12554 W. Bridger St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Bishop Concrete LLC renewed 1,370 square feet of office space at 761 Main Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

CS Techs Inc. renewed a lease on 3,550 square feet of industrial space at 3909 & 3911 Summit Lane in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

CTI Corporation leased 8,828 square feet of industrial space at 1970 W. Franklin Road in Meridian. Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

EN Vogue Studio LLC leased 400 square feet of office space at 1024 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

The Family Medicine Residency of Idaho Inc. leased 10,678 square feet of retail space at 8610 & 8618 W. Overland Road in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Fish Dawg Productions renewed a lease on 791 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive, Suite 225 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Forsgren Associates Inc. leased 11,374 square feet of office space in Capitol Gateway I, 1109 Myrtle St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert, Mike Greene, Nick Schuitemaker and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Gracie Barra Kuna leased 2,880 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Thomas of Amherst Madison represented the tenant.

High Maintenance Beauty & Supply leased 600 square feet of office space at 1002 Finch Drive & 2011 Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Insuractive LLC leased 3,389 square feet of office space in The Knolls, 2194 Snake River Parkway in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson, Brian Wilson and Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Northbridge Land Group LLC purchased 1.8 acres at TBD Centennial Drive in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone and Nick Brady of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Pristine Clean Supply LLC leased 18,900 square feet of industrial space at 370 College St. in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

R.G. Brinkmann Company dba Brinkmann Constructors leased 0.29 acres of land space at 1216 S. Oakland Ave. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott, Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Redeeming the Time LLC leased 800 square feet of office space at 1100 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

River City Cabinets leased 5,225 square feet of industrial space in the Sundance Center, 2603 Sundance Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson, Erik McNary and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Rutherford Properties LLC purchased 206 Fourth St. in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Paul Kenny of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.

Scottsdale Commerce LLC purchased 103,672 square feet in the Glenwood City Centre, 5111 N. Glenwood St. In Garden City. Ben Kneadler and Mike Erkmann with NAI Select represented the landlord. Brian Rallens, with Rallen Realty Consultants — a division of NAI Select — represented the tenant.

Social Hustle LLC leased 3,681 square feet of office space at 591 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson, Brian Wilson and Nick Terry of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Melissa Bernard of Win Realty LLLP represented the tenant.

Sokya Health leased 1,807 square feet of office space in the Pinnacle Building, 348 W. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Julie Kissler and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

Sunset Cliffs LLC leased 1,473 square feet of office space in the Catalina Building, 717 S. Kimball Ave. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

T’s Head to Nails LLC leased 2,400 square feet of office space at 1122, 1124 & 1126 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Teleo Capital Management LLC leased 1,402 square feet of office space in 11th & Idaho, 1100 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.

TOK Commercial renewed 1,022 square feet of office space in Flex Work Space, 6054 W. Clinton St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Tranquil Retreat Massage leased 240 square feet of office space in Center 151, at 151 N. Third Ave. in Pocatello. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Whole Body Health Group leased 194 square feet in Eagles View, 776 Riverside Drive, Suite 209 in Eagle. Tricia Callies with Realty Asset Management Inc. represented the landlord.

Wienhoff Drug Testing leased 800 square feet of office space at 1102 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Your Space Body & Face renewed a lease on 172 square feet of industrial space at 484 Eastland Drive, Suites 101 & 102 in Twin Falls. Christy Latta of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

An investor purchased 1000 N. Curtis Road, Suite 202 in Boise. Karena Gilbert, Nick Schuitemaker, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

An individual leased 300 square feet of office space at 2015 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

An individual leased 300 square feet of office space at 1004 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

An individual leased 250 square feet of office space at 2019 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

An individual leased 300 square feet of office space at 2013 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

