Schmidt promoted at Welch Comer

By: IBR Staff February 8, 2022 0

Welch Comer, a regional engineering firm headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, has promoted Melanie Schmidt, certified public accountant (CPA), to director of finance and operations. Schmidt joined Welch Comer as controller in May 2018. In her new role, she will continue to build internal operational processes in the areas of finance and human resources to help the firm’s growing staff optimize efficiencies in project-focused work. Schmidt has over 20 years of experience in accounting with an emphasis in private, service-related industries. The Boise State University graduate lives in Post Falls.  

